Former St. John's star Eamonn Dennis set to shine as Michigan plays for national championship

Michigan wide receiver Eamonn Dennis catches during an NCAA college football practice Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Michigan is scheduled to play against Alabama on New Year's Day in the Rose Bowl, a semifinal in the College Football Playoff. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Almost five years ago, on January 18, 2019, Eamonn Dennis had just finished taking a math test when the classroom began buzzing and chattering about two special visitors at St. John’s High that day.

University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh and Don Brown, the Spencer native, who, at the time was the Wolverines’ defensive coordinator, were at the school to meet with elite prospects Dennis and his junior classmate Jay Brunelle.

“It was crazy,” Dennis, now a Michigan senior, recalled in a phone interview from Ann Arbor Thursday evening. “Everybody was like, ‘Jim Harbaugh is at St. John’s,’ and I’m like, ‘What?’ I didn’t know he was coming.”

Their get-together went well, and Dennis, who was a dynamic rusher, receiver, cornerback and kick returner for the Pioneers and a sophomore on their 2017 state championship team, eventually accepted Harbaugh’s scholarship offer.

“My first encounter with Coach Harbaugh,” Dennis said, “I could tell at that moment right there he wanted me and he wanted to make me a better man. That’s one of the reasons I came here. I believed in the coach. He’s about family.”

For the last three seasons, Dennis, who grew up in Worcester, has emerged as a core special teams performer for the Wolverines, and on New Year’s Day, he helped Michigan defeat Alabama, 27-20, in overtime, in a classic College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl.

Undefeated Michigan (14-0) plays the University of Washington for the national championship Monday night at NRG Stadium in Houston.

“I think (the fact we’re playing for the national title) will sink in when I hit the field,” Dennis said. “I can’t wait for that moment.”

St. John’s Eamonn Dennis goes up and over Wachusett’s Jack Pender during a game in 2019.

Michigan recruited Dennis as a defensive back, but switched him to receiver three years ago. Dennis didn’t play his freshman year, in 2020, and made his collegiate debut on special teams in the Wolverines’ 2021 opener against Western Michigan before 109,295 fans at The Big House.

“My first time playing on that field,” Dennis said, “I thought, ‘This is amazing.’”

In 2022, Dennis played in 12 games and shared Michigan’s Most Improved Player on Special Teams honor. This season, Dennis has continued as a key contributor on the Wolverines’ punt, punt return and kick return units.

“I embrace my role,” Dennis said. “Every moment, every chance I get to impact the game, I go all in. I’m ready to make a play on special teams, ready to make a play on offense. I attack every day like I’m the next man up. I’m grateful to be on the field with my brothers and go hard.”

Dennis is also a vital member of Michigan’s offensive scout team.

“It’s good,” he said. “Every day, I’m preparing the best defense in the country to go against the best players, so if I’m going 100%, I’m getting better myself and giving them a good look. I’m willing to do anything for the team, embrace my role and go 100%.”

Michigan leads the nation in scoring defense and total defense.

With Harbaugh serving two separate suspensions this season, the Wolverines overcame their share of adversity to reach the College Football Playoffs for the third straight year.

“Coach always tells us, ‘Next man up,’” Dennis said, “so we just do that. Even though he was out, it was the next coach up. We had his back. We went hard. That’s how we do it.”

Michigan's Eamonn Dennis pursues TCU's Josh Foster in the first quarter of the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31.

In the Rose Bowl, Alabama took a 20-13 lead late in the fourth quarter. Michigan tied it, 20-20, on J.J. McCarthy’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson with 1:34 left.

The Wolverines got the ball first in OT and Blake Corum scored the go-ahead TD on a 17-yard run. The Michigan defense stopped Alabama on fourth-and-goal from the 3 to cap a euphoric victory for the Wolverines.

“I didn’t know what to do,” Dennis said. “I ran around, looked around, saw all the confetti. I was hugging people, smiling. I was in shock. It was just crazy.”

For Dennis, sharing the excitement with his parents, Augustine Dennis and Felecia Kegbeh, who were at the game, was extra special.

“They were happy,” Dennis said. “They were proud. They know football means a lot to me, so they were happy for me. They saw me smiling, I saw them smiling.”

His parents had another proud moment in December when Dennis graduated from Michigan with a degree in general studies. Dennis, who has two years of playing eligibility remaining, will return to the Wolverines next season while pursuing a graduate degree.

Michigan fell to Georgia in the 2021 College Football Playoff semifinals and to TCU in last year’s CFP semis. That loss, Dennis said, galvanized the 2023 Wolverines.

“We all set our mindset and attacked it every day to get to the national championship,” Dennis said.

Dennis has kept in touch with many of his former St. John’s teammates, including Brunelle, who began collegiately at the University of Notre Dame, played two seasons at Yale, and was with Boston College this season, and Steve Bucciaglia, the Pioneers’ quarterback, who graduated from Assumption in 2022.

Dennis’ best memory at St. John’s was winning the 2017 state title. In the Pioneers’ 35-33 win over North Attleborough at Gillette Stadium, Dennis caught a touchdown pass from Bucciaglia.

“I would compare this (Michigan) team like that team,” Dennis said. “My freshman year (St. John’s lost to Shrewsbury in the Central Mass. semifinals). Everybody came back the next year and we had the goal of winning the state championship, and we were going to work hard every day. That’s how I view this team. After losing to TCU, we all came together, had a talk, (and said), ‘Next year we have to go harder. We’re going to win the natty.’ Just like at St. John’s, ‘We’re going to win a state championship’ and that’s how it was."

