Former Spartans C Brian Allen reportedly signs with Cleveland Browns

Former Michigan State Spartans center Brian Allen reportedly will have a new home in the NFL next year.

Allen has reportedly “agreed to terms” with the Browns, according to Noah Wiskopf of 247Sports. Allen was selected by the Rams in the 2018 NFL Draft and has appeared in 50 career games for Los Angeles. He has started 32 of those 50 games for the Rams.

Allen starred for the Spartans from 2014 to 2017. He was a team captain in 2017 and was a second-team All-Big Ten selection for three straight seasons (2015-2017).

#Browns have agreed to terms with center Brian Allen, per his agency @SportsAmdg. Allen was a fourth round pick by the #Rams in 2018. He's played in 50 career games, while starting 32 of them.

