Former Spartan WR Cody White records first career catch in the NFL
This weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers promoted former Spartan wide receiver Cody White from their practice squad to their active roster. On Sunday, that move led to White recording his first career catch in the NFL, and his second.
White had two catches for 17 yards in a loss for the Steelers, but that should hopefully be the start of more good things from White at the next level as he did look good in the playing time he was given.
