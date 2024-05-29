Former Spartan star Xavier Tillman heading to NBA Finals

A former Spartans hoops star is heading to the NBA Finals.

Xavier Tillman and the Boston Celtics clinched a berth in the NBA Finals on Monday night after completing the sweep of Indiana in the Eastern Conference Finals. This will mark Tillman’s first trip to the NBA Finals.

Tillman is averaging 8.3 minutes per game across six postseason appearances this year. He is averaging one point and 1.5 rebounds per game this postseason.

Boston will face the winner of the Western Conference Finals series between Minnesota and Dallas in the NBA Finals.

