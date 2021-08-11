Former Spartan Shilique Calhoun signs deal with San Francisco 49ers
Former Michigan State defensive end Shilique Calhoun has inked a new deal with the San Francisco 49ers. Calhoun is receiving a one year contract to join the Niners defensive line.
Calhoun was a standout end at Michigan State, a 3 time all-Big Ten selection, and 2 time Big Ten champion. Calhoun turned that into becoming a third round pick for the then Oakland Raiders.
Calhoun spent three seasons with the Raiders, before signing with the New England Patriots, where he spent the past two seasons.
The #49ers officially announced they have signed DL Shilique Calhoun and CB Alexander Myres to one-year deals, & waived CB Mark Fields and OL Isaiah Williams. pic.twitter.com/jdhMSQtJCT
— OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) August 10, 2021
In his NFL career, Calhoun has racked up 56 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.
