Former Spartan Shilique Calhoun signs deal with San Francisco 49ers

Former Michigan State defensive end Shilique Calhoun has inked a new deal with the San Francisco 49ers. Calhoun is receiving a one year contract to join the Niners defensive line.

Calhoun was a standout end at Michigan State, a 3 time all-Big Ten selection, and 2 time Big Ten champion. Calhoun turned that into becoming a third round pick for the then Oakland Raiders.

Calhoun spent three seasons with the Raiders, before signing with the New England Patriots, where he spent the past two seasons.

In his NFL career, Calhoun has racked up 56 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.

