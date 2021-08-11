Former Spartan Shilique Calhoun signs deal with San Francisco 49ers

Former Michigan State defensive end Shilique Calhoun has inked a new deal with the San Francisco 49ers. Calhoun is receiving a one year contract to join the Niners defensive line.

Calhoun was a standout end at Michigan State, a 3 time all-Big Ten selection, and 2 time Big Ten champion. Calhoun turned that into becoming a third round pick for the then Oakland Raiders.

Calhoun spent three seasons with the Raiders, before signing with the New England Patriots, where he spent the past two seasons.

The #49ers officially announced they have signed DL Shilique Calhoun and CB Alexander Myres to one-year deals, & waived CB Mark Fields and OL Isaiah Williams. pic.twitter.com/jdhMSQtJCT — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) August 10, 2021

In his NFL career, Calhoun has racked up 56 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.

