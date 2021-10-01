Former Spartan Miles Bridges AKA RTB MB drops new rap album ‘Halftime’

Former Spartan Miles Bridges has made quite a nice career for himself since leaving Michigan State, both on and off the court. While Bridges has established himself as a rising NBA star with the Charlotte Hornets, he’s also making a name for himself as a rapper under the alias RTB MB.

Bridges dropped his first album, ‘Up the Score’, last year to great acclaim, and this week Bridges dropped another strong album with ‘Halftime.’

