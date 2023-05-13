Former Spartan Mike Panasiuk gets invite to Steelers mini-camp after stellar XFL season

A former Spartan is getting another crack at the NFL.

Mike Panasiuk has received an invite to the Pittsburgh Steelers mini-camp after a stellar season in the XFL this year. Panasiuk was a defensive lineman while at Michigan State but has since switched to the other side of the ball and is playing center.

Panasiuk starred for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the rebooted XFL this spring, and was named to the All-XFL team. Panasiuk last appeared in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders on their practice squads in 2020.

