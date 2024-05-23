Former Spartan Lourawls ‘Tum Tum’ Nairn Jr. gets promotion at BGSU

A former Spartan has received a notable coaching promotion at a Mid-American Conference school.

Lourawls “Tum Tum” Nairn Jr. was promoted to Associate Head Coach at Bowling Green State University on Wednesday. Nairn has been an assistant coach for the Falcons the past two seasons — which Bowling Green has won 20 wins in each year.

This news related to Nairn is even more noteworthy for Michigan State fans as he was considered a candidate for a currently vacant assistant coach position on Tom Izzo’s staff. However, with Nairn accepting this promotion with the Falcons, we can assume he will no longer be a candidate for that open role.

Click on the post below to read more on Nairn’s promotion with Bowling Green:

🏀BGSU Men's Basketball Announces Promotion Of Nairn To Associate Head Coach 🏀Nairn Has Been Part Of Back-To-Back 20-Win Seasons With Coach Simon 📰: https://t.co/Y3cXxX4NiJ#FlyAroundandFindOut x #AyZiggy pic.twitter.com/AMegknXzS9 — BGSU Men's Basketball (@BGSUMBB) May 22, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire