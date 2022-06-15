Former Spartan Khari Willis officially announces retirement from the NFL

In a bit of shocking news, former Spartan Khari Willis, who has been on the Indianapolis Colts for his entire professional career, will be officially retiring from the NFL at the age of 26.

I call this shocking, because Willis has largely been a starter for the Colts even going back to his rookie season. He started in 10 of 11 games last year, recording 2 interceptions and 63 tackles.

You can see the statement that Willis released on his Instagram page below:

