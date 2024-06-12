Former Spartan gets head coach job at Houston Christian University

Former Michigan State baseball player Clay VanderLaan has made his mark in the collegiate coaching game, and has now landed a big time job in the industry.

VanderLaan has been named the new head coach of Houston Christian University of the Southland Conference.

https://x.com/MSUBaseball/status/1800943103206936799

VanderLaan got the job after spending three years as an assistant coach at HCU. Previously, he the head coach at the University of St. Thomas in Houston and Saginaw Valley State University.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire