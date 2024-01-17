Former Southeast Polk star, Alabama OL Kadyn Proctor to enter transfer portal

IOWA CITY — Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, a former Southeast Polk star, plans to enter the transfer portal, according to his Instagram account and a report by On3's Hayes Fawcett.

BREAKING: Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 6’8 365 OT started every game for Alabama as a True Freshman



Received Freshman All-American & 1st Team Freshman All-SEC Honors



Was ranked as the No. 1 OT in the ‘23 Class… pic.twitter.com/9TqMgb5lAM — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 17, 2024

As a true freshman, Proctor appeared in all of Alabama's 13 games last season as the Crimson Tide made a run to the College Football Playoff semifinals before losing to eventual champion Michigan.

Following the season, legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban retired. Since then, former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer has been hired as Alabama's next head coach. Ryan Grubb is following DeBoer from Washington to become Alabama's new offensive coordinator.

In high school, Proctor was originally committed to Iowa before flipping to Alabama. At Southeast Polk, Proctor was teammates with now-current Hawkeye safety Xavier Nwankpa, who was a grade ahead of Proctor. That duo won a state title together in 2022. Proctor was ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.

