Former Southampton defender Rafferty joins Rangers

Former Southampton defender Laura Rafferty has joined SWPL 1 club Rangers on a free transfer.

The Gers announced news of the deal via a post on their official club website just a short time ago.

Rafferty joins Rangers on a two-year contract upon the expiry of her deal at former club Southampton. The player is one of five to have left the Barclays Women’s Chmapionship club this summer. Rafferty spent three seasons at Southampton in which she made 64 appearances for the club in all competitions and scored four goals. She was an FA Women’s National League Championship Play-Off Final winner with The Saints in 2021/2022.

The Northern Ireland international will now take up a brand new challenge north of the border with a Rangers side that won a domestic cup double in 2023/2024.

After joining The Gers, Rafferty said “I’m really excited. It’s a massive club and the values that it shares is something that I would put alongside what I do.

“I’ve been keeping my eye on Rangers for a while now; the way that they play and the winning mindset is very important for me.

“One of my ambitions is to win things and be part of a winning mentality, and I know that we have that here with Rangers.

“Speaking to people both inside and outside of the club, I’m just excited to get going.”

Rafferty’s move to Rangers sees her play outside of England for the first time in her senior playing career.