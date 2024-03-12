Former South Walton football star forced to end college career

A Georgia football football sophomore who was rated the nation’s No. 2 tight end prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle is ending his college career.

Pearce Spurlin will take a medical disqualification due to a congenital heart condition that was already being monitored, coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday morning before the Bulldogs began spring practices.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound Spurlin, from South Walton High, had three catches for 60 yards last season in six games after breaking a collarbone last spring.

Smart said Spurlin made the decision with his family after discussion and counseling with medical specialists.

“They made a decision to give up football as a family to be safe," Smart said. "We’re praying for him and his family. He’s going to be fine ... but it’s too much risk for him."

Spurlin will remain on scholarship and remain part of the program.

The Bulldogs lost All-American tight end Brock Bowers who is a projected NFL first round pick.

Junior Oscar Delp and sophomore Lawson Luckie return at the position and the Bulldogs will bring in Stanford transfer tight end Benjamin Yurosek this summer.

Spurlin was the nation’s No. 76 overall prospect in the 2023 class and the No. 2 tight end.

Inside linebacker Smael Mondon is also out for the spring after surgery for a stress fracture in his foot.

As expected running back Branson Robinson, is not cleared for spring. He is recovering after sustained a ruptured patella tendon last August and "looks good with straight ahead running," Smart said.

Defensive lineman Christen Miller is limited some after meniscus surgery.

Inside linebacker Kris Jones, a freshman, underwent foot surgery and will be limited some.

Offensive lineman Bo Hughley had left shoulder surgery labrum and is out for the spring.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Pearce Spurlin: Georgia TE ends football career due to medical condition