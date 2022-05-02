Former South Dakota State guard Baylor Scheierman cuts KU Jayhawks from transfer list

Former South Dakota State men’s basketball shooting guard Baylor Scheierman has eliminated bluebloods Kansas and Kentucky from his list of transfer options, Scheierman’s agent told NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony on Monday.

Scheierman, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound junior-to-be from Aurora, Nebraska, has sliced his list of college options to Duke, Creighton, Nebraska, Arkansas and Clemson, agent Austin Walton told Givony. Texas, Mississippi State and Wake Forest also were eliminated from his previous list of 10 schools.

Scheierman — he has entered his name in the 2022 NBA Draft — averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game last season for South Dakota State. He hit 83 of 177 threes for 46.9%.

The Summit League player of the year was was the only Division I men’s basketball player to lead his league in both rebounds and assists.

He hit 50.8% of his shots overall and scored at least 20 points in 11 games.

Scheierman scored 18 points (3-of-8 from three) and grabbed 10 rebounds in No. 13 seed South Dakota State’s first-round loss to No. 4 seed Providence in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

He has two years of college eligibility remaining. If he wishes to retain college eligibility he must remove his name from the draft by June 1.

Players in the transfer portal with Kansas on their lists include Texas Tech shooting guard Kevin McCullar, Iowa State point guard Tyrese Hunter and former Missouri State combo guard Isiaih Mosley, a good friend of KU’s Christian Braun and Dajuan Harris.

Schools are allowed 13 scholarship players in accordance with NCAA rules.

The Jayhawks currently have 11 scholarship players on the 2022-23 roster in senior-to-be Cam Martin, juniors-to-be Harris and Joseph Yesufu, sophomores-to-be KJ Adams, Zach Clemence and Bobby Pettiford, plus redshirt freshman-to-be Kyle Cuffe and true incoming freshmen Gradey Dick, Zuby Ejiofor, MJ Rice and Ernest Udeh. It’s also possible Braun and Jalen Wilson, who have entered their names in the NBA Draft, could return.