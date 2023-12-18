Former South Carolina star, All-SEC receiver Antwane 'Juice' Wells Jr. commits to Ole Miss

Dec. 17—OXFORD — Former South Carolina star wide receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells Jr. has committed to Ole Miss, ESPN's Pete Thamel and Mark Schlabach reported Sunday. Wells, a first-team All-SEC pick in 2022, missed all but games in 2023 with a foot injury. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Wells is the No. 2-ranked wide receiver in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports, and is rated as a four-star. He is the No. 13 player in the transfer portal overall.

Wells began his college career James Madison prior to its move to the FBS. He was an FCS All-American for the Dukes, catching 83 passes for 1,250 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2021. He transferred to South Carolina prior to the 2022 season and immediately starred for the Gamecocks, catching 68 passes for 928 yards and six touchdowns. His yardage total was fifth-best in the SEC.

The 6-foot-1, 208 pound Wells figures to add a major boost to an Ole Miss receiving corps that could be led by new faces in 2024. Seniors Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins and Dayton Wade each have 700 yards or more receiving and have an additional year of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wade has said the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 will be his last college game.

The Rebels have already bolstered their receiving room substantially in recent weeks, having also secured a commitment from top-rated JUCO receiver Deion Smith — who previously played at LSU.

