Former South Carolina QB Jason Brown lands at ACC school

Former South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown has found a new home.

Brown — who went 2-2 as USC’s starter in 2021 — announced his commitment to Virginia Tech on Thrusday via Twitter.

“Been waiting awhile for this one ... I’m comin’ HOME!” he wrote.

The former St. Francis (Pennsylvania) quarterback joined the Gamecocks in the spring after a standout career at the FCS level. Brown dropped 20 pounds during the offseason as he battled Luke Doty for the starting job.

Brown was eventually beat out by Doty, but was thrust into a second competition with converted graduate assistant Zeb Noland was added to the roster during fall camp. Noland would beat out Brown initially before later injuries to he and Doty paved the way for Brown to get his shot.

In seven games — including four starts — Brown completed 60 of 108 passes for 721 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions. The Virginia native guided the Gamecocks to wins over Auburn and Florida after Noland underwent knee surgery during South Carolina’s bye week.

“I want to thank Coach Beamer, Coach (Satterfield) and the rest of the coaching staff for taking a shot and believing in me,” Brown wrote in a statement he posted on social media when he entered the transfer portal on Dec. 15. “I want to thank my teammates for giving me some of the best moments of my life. We made memories I will cherish forever. Lastly, thank you Gamecock Nation for being unbelievable every week and making me feel loved from day one.”

Brown entered the transfer portal prior to USC’s win over North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl last week. He was recruited by Virginia Tech out of high school, but never received an offer.

Gamecocks in the transfer portal

Listed with their new college, where known

Dec. 15: Keveon Mullins, TE (transferred to Jackson State)

Dec. 15: Jason Brown, QB (transferred to Virginia Tech)

Dec. 12: Vincent Murphy, OL

Dec. 12: Connor Jordan, QB

Dec. 8: Dominick Hill, DB

Dec. 6: Jahmar Brown, LB/S

Story continues

Nov. 30: Ger-Cari Caldwell, WR

Oct. 18: Rosendo Louis, LB

Oct. 4: OrTre Smith, WR