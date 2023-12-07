Former South Alabama WR set to visit Texas A&M this weekend

Amid all the transfer portal chaos surrounding Texas A&M Football’s transition into the Mike Elko coaching era, and while several key players have already announced their intentions to depart, Elko has already begun to utilize the portal to add depth and starting talent on both sides of the ball.

After star quarterback Conner Weigman announced his return next season, veteran wide receiver Ainias Smith, who does have one year of collegiate eligibility remaining, is poised to enter the 2024 NFL Draft in the coming weeks, while the status of sophomore WR Evan Stewart remains in the balance.

However, after the hiring of new OC Colin Klein, Jimbo Fisher’s influence on the offense is gone for good and in the hands of a highly competent play-caller who had immense success in just two years as Kansas State made him one of the hottest names on the open market.

So, in need of more playmakers in the receiving core, it has been reported that former South Alabama wide receiver Caullin Lacy, who has received an offer from Elko, is set to visit Texas A&M this weekend from Friday to Sunday, coming his productive 2023 season ranked 5th in the country in receptions (91) and yards with 1,316, including seven touchdown receptions.

Standing at 5-10 190 pounds, Lacy is a versatile and experienced receiver who could instantly replace any lost production concerning Smith and Stewart’s future with the program. Lacy has gained interest from Louisville, Oregon, Auburn, and Mississippi State.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire