Former Sooners RB Rhamondre Stevenson signs extension with Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson’s had a really nice NFL career to date with the New England Patriots. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the former Sooners running back will continue to do so.

Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that Stevenson signed a four year contract extension for $36 million with $17 million guaranteed. At an average annual value of $9 million per year, Stevenson is the seventh-highest paid running back in the league, just behind another former Sooner, Joe Mixon. According to OverTheCap.com, the $17 million guaranteed is the sixth-highest guarantee on the books for a running back heading into 2024.

Patriots and RB Rhamondre Stevenson reached agreement on a four-year extension for $36 million, including $17M fully guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 20, 2024

Stevenson is coming off of a season in which he played just 12 games, but he ran for 619 yards, averaging 4.0 yards per carry. He also caught 38 passes for 238 yards. He was one of the few bright spots for a New England team that averaged just 13.9 points per game and finished 31st in the NFL.

Despite playing in just 12 games, Stevenson finished just 98 yards behind Ezekiel Elliott in total yards and had just one touchdown fewer.

With Drake Maye slated to take over at quarterback, the Patriots are hoping their offense can be more of a threat through the air. Having a runner like Rhamondre Stevenson toting the rock can help take a lot of pressure off of their rookie quarterback.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on X @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire