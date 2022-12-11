Former Sooners QB Caleb Williams wins Heisman Trophy

In a decision from the voters that wasn’t very surprising, Caleb Williams has been awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy. With almost 50 total touchdowns and over 4000 passing yards, the former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback is the third player coached by Lincoln Riley to win the prestigous award.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud was the preseason favorite, but as Williams rattled off more and more dominating performances, he pulled away as the obvious recipient. Stroud ended up finishing third in the final vote, with TCU QB Max Duggan taking second. Georgia QB Stetson Bennett finished fourth.

Whether there should’ve been players that don’t play QB invited to New York is a discussion for another day. Until then, congratulations are in order.

Congratulations to Caleb Williams and USC. The voters made the right decision. Williams was the best player in college football this season and arguably the most important position.

It’s ok to say that.

As for Lincoln Riley, this is what he does. Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and now Caleb Williams have all won the Heisman trophy on his watch. Williams will probably be the first player selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. Williams took a risk when he chose to leave OU, and that risk paid off.

Can Dillon Gabriel put himself into contention for the award in 2023? Is the next Oklahoma Heisman Trophy winner on his way to Norman? It’s going to be fun to find out.

