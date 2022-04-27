Former Sooners QB Baker Mayfield not to be dealt before NFL Draft

Sooners fans were hoping fan-favorite Baker Mayfield would be traded from the Cleveland Browns before the reveal of his Heisman statue and the Oklahoma Football Spring Game. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, though it didn’t weigh on the festivities of the day in the slightest.

It seems that Mayfield will need to wait a little longer to get out of Cleveland. No movement is expected until after round one of the NFL Draft is finished.

Originally expected to be traded the week of the draft by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the insider has moved back his timeline.

The #Panthers are not expected to trade for #Browns QB Baker Mayfield prior to the first round of the NFL Draft, sources say, if they do it at all. Thursday has to play out first, before any other options are considered. Carolina picks No. 6. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2022

The Browns aren’t exactly looking good here. While they seem to be holding out for a premium pick, Mayfield’s trade value doesn’t seem to be all that high, and figures to be getting lower by the day.

Don’t expect the Browns to receive a first round pick for the former Sooners quarterback. If anything does happen soon, It might not be until after the draft.

The Browns are lucky this is a weaker QB class. If it wasn’t, they might be stuck with Mayfield’s $18 million cap hit for him to sit behind Deshaun Watson.

This isn’t a knock on Baker’s talent, but trade value won’t exactly be high for a QB coming off of shoulder surgery. The Browns need him off of the roster before the season starts and the Browns have what is perceived to be a damaged Baker Mayfield with absolutely no leverage in a trade. The locker room will be an absolute disaster if Mayfield isn’t traded before the season starts. The Browns definitely don’t want any drama while trying to win a very tough AFC North.

Whenever a trade does happen, Carolina or Seattle look to be likely destinations for the former Heisman winner.

