Former Sooners pitcher S.J. Geurin lands with the Auburn Tigers

It’s an offseason of turnover for the Oklahoma Sooners. They lost 10 seniors to graduation and three players to the transfer portal. For the second day in a row, a former Sooner has found their new home.

After Avery Hodge shared that she was heading to the LSU Tigers on Friday, pitcher S.J. Geurin is heading to the SEC to join the Auburn Tigers.

After redshirting in 2023, Geurin appeared in nine games and recorded a 0.70 ERA. In 10 innings, she allowed an opponent’s batting average of .118 with nine strikeouts and three walks allowed.

Coming out of high school, Geurin was ranked the No. 7 pitcher in the class of 2022 by Extra Inning Softball and the No. 20 player overall.

She joins an Auburn squad that finished 29-21-1 and ninth in the SEC in 2024 with a 9-15 conference record. They were eighth in the SEC in team ERA.

The Tigers were eliminated in the Tallahassee regional in the regional final. Before taking their second loss to Florida State, Auburn had to work their way through the loser’s bracket following their loss to UCF in the opener.

Quincee Lilio is the other Sooner yet to make a portal decision at this stage of the offseason.

Oklahoma added catcher Isabela Emerling from North Carolina on Friday night.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on X @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire