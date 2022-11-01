Former Sooners LB Nik Bonitto off to hot start with Denver Broncos

The folks at Pro Football Focus were big fans of Nik Bonitto in his final season in Norman. They named Bonitto their Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

The former Sooners EDGE Nik Bonitto is doing the same thing in Denver for the Broncos that he did in Norman for OU, pressure the quarterback. Bonitto has the highest pass-rush win rate of all rookie EDGEs at 20%. He ranks 17th among all EDGE players in the NFL.

The Sooners have missed Bonitto’s impact on defense. While Ethan Downs and Reggie Grimes had a solid start to the year, the OU pass rush has gone cold since Big 12 play began.

Nik Bonitto leads all rookies in Pass Rush Win Rate (20%) and ranks 17th among all EDGEs with at least 50 pass rushes How DEN’s EDGEs are doing in PRWR (min. 50 rushes): 1. Gregory (24.7%. Ranks 4th)

2. Browning (24.6%. 5th)

3. Bonitto (20%. T-17th)

4. Chubb (13.7%. T-63rd) — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) November 1, 2022

The Broncos selected Bonitto in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the first Sooner taken off the board. In a frustrating beginning to the season in the Rocky Mountains, Bonitto has been a bright spot.

As he’s come on strong of late, Denver might’ve found a vital piece to their defensive front for the next half-decade, or more. Broncos Country, let’s ride.

EDIT: The Denver Broncos have just traded linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. With Chubb gone, Bonitto’s usage will only increase.

