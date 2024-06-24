Former Sooners forward Kaden Cooper lands with Louisiana Tech

The Oklahoma Sooners men’s basketball team went through quite the roster overhaul following the end of the 2023-2024 season. After missing the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season, plenty of familiar faces left and plenty of new names were brought in. One such player who left via the transfer portal has found a new home in Conference USA.

Kaden Cooper, who was a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and ranked No. 65 overall, has committed to play for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. Cooper took to social media to announce his next school.

The Ada, Oklahoma native didn’t get much playing time as a true freshman, appearing in only 15 games and averaging just 4.5 minutes per game on the season. In his limited opportunities, he shot 46.7% from the field and 50% on three-pointers.

Though it looked as if Cooper would get plenty of playing time this season with all of the roster changes, he decided instead to enter his name in the portal instead. He now heads to Ruston, Louisiana with three years of eligibility remaining.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Aaron on X @AaronGelvin.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire