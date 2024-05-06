Former Sooners edge rusher Reggie Grimes commits to Memphis

Former Oklahoma Sooners football defensive end Reggie Grimes II is going back to his home state to continue his college career. He committed to the Memphis Tigers late Sunday night.

Grimes hails from Brentwood, Tennessee and was a four-star prospect according to 247Sports in the 2020 recruiting class for Oklahoma. Grimes committed to Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch in late November of 2019, and spent four seasons as a Sooner, the last two of which were under the direction of Brent Venables.

Grimes was a two year starter at defensive end for Oklahoma, and his best season came in 2022, when he tallied 4.5 sacks and nineteen tackles. He entered the transfer portal in December, after a redshirt year in 2023, and arrives in Memphis for head coach Ryan Silverfield with two years of eligibility remaining.

As it stands, the other former Sooners still searching for a home in the transfer portal are quarterbacks General Booty and Jacob Switzer, linebackers Shane Whitter and Konnor Near and tight end Hayden Bray.

