Former Sooners' DC Ted Roof joins Malzahn's staff at UCF

Jan. 17—Former Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof isn't done scheming against Big 12 offense.

On Wednesday, UCF announced that head coach Gus Malzahn has hired Roof as his defensive coordinator. Roof spent two seasons as Oklahoma's defensive coordinator and was fired by head coach Brent Venables just under two weeks ago.

The Sooners officially announced the hiring of new co-defensive coordinator Zac Alley, who will work alongside co-defensive coordinator Jay Valai.

"I'm looking forward to working with Ted again after winning a national championship together at Auburn," Malzahn said in a statement.

The Sooners' defense ranked in the top four in the conference in several categories last season including scoring defense, rushing defense, defensive passing efficiency, interceptions and third-down defense.

They also ranked third nationally in takeaways per game and seventh in team tackles for loss.

Roof has been coaching college football since 1987 and has now served as defensive coordinator at 12 different programs since 1995. The Georgia Tech alumni also served as Duke's head coach for five seasons.

UCF ranked first in the conference in passing defense last season and fifth in scoring, but struggled against the run, giving up 194 yards per game (last in the Big 12). Roof has coached linebackers at several Power Five programs and will now split coordinating duties with Addison Williams, who led the Knights' defense last season.

Williams has worked particularly closely with the Knights' secondary since joining the program.

The Knights went 6-7 and 3-6 in their first season in the Big 12. They earned a spot in the Gasparilla Bowl, where they fell to Georgia Tech, 30-17.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com