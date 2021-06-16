Which former Sooners crack PFF’s top 25 players under 25 entering 2021 list?

At the cusp of a new NFL season, the unknown excites. Particularly the hype surrounding new young talent. Some of the best highlights from the 2020 season happened at the hands of a player under the age of 25. The game is evolving each year with new blood breaking barriers and records on the gridiron.

Some rookies have stellar first-year campaigns and others make the jump in Year 2 or 3. Each year is a fresh slate and the opportunity for greatness to unfold. As the 2021 NFL football season fast approaches, PFF ranked the top 25 players under the age of 25 entering this upcoming season. Who is poised for a standout year? Former Oklahoma Sooners CeeDee Lamb and Kyler Murray cracked the compilation.

Cowboys’ WR CeeDee Lamb

(Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

The Dallas offense is so stacked that Lamb spent most of his rookie year (93.2%) in the slot while Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup manned the outside spots. Despite that and a passing game that fell away after Dak Prescott went down injured, Lamb still generated a passer rating of 102.0 when targeted, making several spectacular plays in the process.

Lamb exceeded first-round expectations in 2020. With an evolving door at quarterback following Dak Prescott’s injury and a makeshift offensive line, No. 88 nearly eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark as a rookie. He notched 935 yards on 74 receptions, five touchdowns and averaged 12.6 yards-per-catch. His elite catch radius and acrobatic grabs down the sideline awed throughout his first-year campaign and with Prescott’s return and a healthy wall protecting him, the sky is the limit for Lamb this upcoming season. He has not even scratched the surface.

Next a quarterback makes the list…

Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A lot rests on this season for Murray and the rest of the Cardinals. The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner didn’t take the step forward we would have expected from him in 2020, at least as a passer. Instead, he became a much bigger rushing threat, scoring 11 rushing touchdowns, breaking 17 tackles and putting up almost 400 yards as both a designed rusher and on scrambles. Now he needs a jump from the 17th-ranked PFF passing grade he recorded in 2020.

Kyler Murray earned his first pro bowl selection in 2020 and will continue to develop and improve in 2021. He was second in quarterback rushing yards with elusive mobility that carved up defenses down the stretch. Murray became the only player in NFL history to record 3,500 passing yards and 800 rushing yards. Having a full training camp and OTAs with his supporting cast will only accelerate the chemistry/camaraderie. With DeAndre Hopkins’ ability to stretch the field vertically, and the Cardinals’ adding wideout A.J. Green this offseason, this squad will be lethal in 2021. Drafting Rondale Moore should elevate the offense as well. Murray sets the tone and will likely make another career leap this upcoming season.