Former Sooners Cornerback Latrell McCutchin transferring to USC

And another one. In the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC, the former Sooners head coach has now poached two players from the 2021 roster via the transfer portal.

After Mario Williams committed to the Trojans over the weekend, another freshman is following suit, this time from the defensive side of the ball. Latrell McCutchin announced via his social media that he will be heading west to play for the USC Trojans.

In 2021, McCutchin looked to be on the verge of a significant role, playing at least 25 defensive snaps six games in a row. After a rough outing against Texas, where he gave up five receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns, according to Pro Football Focus, his snap count diminished over the final half of the season.

The Oklahoma Sooners have prepared for this possibility, bringing in veteran cornerbacks C.J. Coldon, Kani Walker, and Trey Morrison to provide depth and competition for the cornerback room.

