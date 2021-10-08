Is this former Sooner the NFL’s top rookie?

Former Sooners and current NFL quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield are in the headlines for strong play that has led their teams to a 4-0 and 3-1 start respectively. But there is another OU great who’s putting together an impressive 2021 campaign.

Kansas City Chiefs’ center Creed Humphrey has been dubbed the top offensive rookie through the first four weeks of play per Pro Football Focus.

The 2021 second-round draft pick received an 84.7 overall grade from PFF, a comfortable seven points ahead of fellow first-year standouts Rashawn Slater and Ja’Marr Chase.

Humphrey makes up the interior of a Kansas City offensive line that has done a nice job keeping Patrick Mahomes’ jersey clean. After being pressured more than any quarterback in Super Bowl history last season, the star quarterback has been sacked just five times in 2021 (the third-lowest mark in the league per statmuse.com)

Both Mahomes and his offense have benefited tremendously from Humphrey’s presence. Kansas City ranks eighth in the league in rush yards per game (130), and its 297 air yards per week is top 5 in the NFL.

The Oklahoma Sooners certainly miss their former center. COVID protocols, player movement, and penalties have slowed the offensive line’s production through the early part of the season. However, the unit was much improved against Kansas State last weekend. Running back Kennedy Brooks had his best rushing performance of the season, and OU can expect even greater success against Texas’ underwhelming defensive front.

While starting center Andrew Raym isn’t performing at the All-American level of Creed Humphrey; Red River should help him acclimate as the Sooners enter the heart of the Big 12 schedule.

