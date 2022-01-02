Former Sooner Mark Andrews sets Ravens’ single-season receiving yardage record

It’s been a record-breaking season for Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews already. On Dec. 19 versus the Green Bay Packers, Andrews became the first Ravens tight end in franchise history to eclipse the 1,000-yard receiving mark in a single season.

Andrews crossed off another milestone today and entered the Ravens’ record books. The former Oklahoma tight end hauled in an 18-yard reception from Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley early in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams to become Baltimore’s single-season receiving yardage leader.

Andrews finished with six receptions for 89 yards in the Ravens’ 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. That brings Andrews’ receiving yardage total up to 1,276 receiving yards this season.

It broke the mark of 1,201 receiving yards that former Ravens wide receiver Michael Jackson set back in the 1996 season during the franchise’s first season in Baltimore after relocating from Cleveland.

“It’s an honor, you know what I mean? There’s a lot of great players that have played here and I’ve played with a lot of great players. Without my teammates, without the guys throwing me the ball, pass protecting, my receivers on the outside, my tight end room, man, shout out to them…without all those guys, man, I wouldn’t be where I’m at. They push me to be great each and every day and that’s what we all do. We’re all working to be the best that we can be. Again, I’m honored. It’s humbling to be able to be in this position that I am,” Andrews said.

Andrews is within striking distance of the Ravens’ franchise single-season receptions record, too. With 99 grabs on the season, Andrews is now five receptions shy of breaking former Baltimore wide receiver Derrick Mason’s franchise-best 103 receptions during the 2007 season.

Andrews’ play is one of the lone bright spots over the last five weeks for Baltimore. The Ravens have lost five straight with starting quarterback Lamar Jackson sidelined to plummet out of the AFC playoff picture after dropping Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Andrews has five games this season where he’s eclipsed the 100-yard receiving mark.

Baltimore closes its regular season next Sunday at noon when the Ravens host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

