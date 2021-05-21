Former Sooner Mark Andrews to attend Travis Kelce’s Tight End University

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce teamed up with 49ers tight end George Kittle and recently-retired Greg Olsen to create a camp for the NFL’s top players at the position named Tight End University. To increase production at the position and camaraderie across the league, the All-Star summit will occur this summer in Nashville, Tennessee. The nightmare mismatches will share experiences and knowledge to better the group.

According to the official Twitter account of Tight End University, 12 players have committed and announced as attending the inaugural meeting. The compilation consists of 11 veterans and one rookie, Falcons’ fourth overall pick Kyle Pitts. The hybrid players will now cheer one another on and learn from one another, as opposed to traditionally rooting against the opposing team. Whether it be run blocking, route running, or pass protecting- the best in the NFL will collaborate.