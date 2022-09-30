Former Sooner Jalen Hurts named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

After leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 3-0 start, former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts has been named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Month for September.

Hurts has been playing like a man possessed in 2022 thus far, and with Lamar Jackson being named the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Month, this is the first time since 1990 that two black QBs have won the award in the same month.

After trading for AJ Brown, the Eagles sent a message that they believe in Hurts, and so far, that bet is paying off.

It wasn’t all that long ago when Jalen Hurts was forced to transfer from the University of Alabama after being benched in the national championship for Tua Tagavailoa. Hurts, of course, chose to come to OU and led the Sooners to a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff appearance.

The Eagles drafted Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and now in his second full year as a starter, all of his hard work is paying off.

Philadelphia has an interesting schedule coming up. After this week’s matchup against former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars, they have games against the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys.

