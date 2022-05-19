Former Sooner guard Umoja Gibson reveals transfer destination

Oklahoma’s basketball team will look very different next year as multiple guys left the program following their near miss of qualifying for the NCAA Tournament in the 2021 season. Senior guard Elijah Harkless transferred to UNLV, freshman Alston Mason transferred to Missouri State, sophomore center Rick Issanza transferred to Loyola-Marymount, and junior forward Akol Mawein transferred to Sacramento State.

Umoja Gibson entered his name into the portal on April 27th. Gibson originally transferred to Oklahoma from North Texas in 2020. He will now head north where he will play his college ball in Chicago at DePaul.

Gibson will head to the Blue Demons with one year left of eligibility. The senior guard started 35 games for the Sooners and led Porter Moser’s squad in scoring this season. He averaged 13.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 43.5 percent overall, 87.1 percent from the free throw line, and 39 percent from beyond the arc. Percentage-wise, he was the third-best 3-point shooter in the Big 12 conference.

You can’t get what you want if you living in doubt. Last Ride! #MMMP 💫😈 pic.twitter.com/ikWLVfAAeg — The Come Up™ (@KnownAs_Moja) May 18, 2022

Gibson’s departure will leave a sizable gap for the Sooners to overcome but the Sooners believe that the transfer of Joe Bamisile from George Wahington will help make for the loss of Gibson’s scoring. Bamisile averaged 16 points a game last year on 46 percent from the field.

Incoming freshmen Otega Oweh and Milos Uzan also could figure into the backcourt rotation as both have good size length and diverse skillsets that could help them stand out and earn early time for Porter Moser.

