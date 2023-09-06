Former soldier accused of terror offences escapes Wandsworth prison

Daniel Abed Khalife escaped from HMP Wandsworth - Metropolitan Police

A prisoner accused of terror offences has escaped from Wandsworth prison in a lorry, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Daniel Abed Khalife, a 21-year-old serving member of the British Army who is awaiting trial for terror and Official Secrets Act offences.

He is 6ft 2incs and has short brown hair.

Khalife was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and red, white chequered trousers and brown steel to cap boots, police said.

He is “most likely” still in the London area.

Escapee hid in a lorry leaving prison

It is understood Khalife escaped hidden in a lorry just leaving the prison just after 7am on Wednesday morning.

Khalife has links to Kingston

Khalife has links to Kingston upon Thames, in London, the Met Police said.

Police say do not approach

Khalife is not thought to be a significant threat but police are urging the public not to approach him.

Police said that anyone who sees him should call 999 immediately and quote the reference CAD 1631/06SEP23.

