Former Smyrna, Blue Hens QB Henderson signs NFL free-agent deal. See where he landed

The NFL Draft came and went without any players with Delaware connections hearing their names called.

But dream-come-true opportunity has come to some, nonetheless, in the form of free-agent deals.

University of Delaware quarterback Nolan Henderson agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens, where another former Blue Hen quarterback Henderson idolized growing up, Joe Flacco, led the team to a Super Bowl win as its starter from 2008-18.

Delaware quarterback Nolan Henderson throws in the first quarter of Richmond's 21-13 win at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

A quarterback from a Delaware high school has never played in an NFL game, but Henderson overcame assumptions to start and star for Delaware.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Smyrna High grad leaves No. 2 on the all-time Blue Hens list in touchdowns passes (56), third in pass completions (550) and fifth in passing yards (6,429). He set a UD single-season record by completing 70.7 percent of his passes in the spring 2021 season.

Henderson flourished last fall in first-year coach Ryan Carty's pass-oriented up-tempo spread offense, setting a UD single-season mark with 32 touchdown passes and earning second-team All-CAA honors.

Fourteen quarterbacks were picked in the draft, three shy of the record for a 7-round draft set in 2004.

The Baltimore Ravens signed my rookie client Nolan Henderson (QB, Delaware) as a free agent. Very interesting guy who many teams showed interest in over the last few months. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) April 29, 2023

Henderson's favorite target, wide receiver Thyrick Pitts, agreed to what he termed a “priority” free-agent deal, meaning guaranteed money and a mini-camp invite, with the Chicago Bears soon after the draft’s 7 p.m. conclusion.

"I feel great," Pitts said. "Can't wait to get started."

Delaware receiver Thyrick Pitts grabs a touchdown pass over Saint Francis defensive back Al-Ma'Hi Ali in the second quarter of the opening round of the NCAA FCS tournament at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Pitts caught 172 passes (7th all-time at UD) for 2,429 yards (fifth) and 23 touchdowns (third) in his Blue Hens career.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Manassas, Virginia, resident showed good hands throughout his college career and that continued during Delaware’s March Pro Day, when he also zipped through a 4.37-second 40-yard dash to show he had the speed to go with the size.

Only 10 Football Championship Subdivision players were drafted, with William & Mary offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal the only one from the Colonial Athletic Association.

