Former Slam Dunk champ Howard returns as NBA reveals All-Star fields
Former NBA All-Star Slam Dunk champion Dwight Howard will participate in the competition for the first time in 11 years as the league revealed the fields for the three challenges.
Howard was memorably crowned champion during his time with the Orlando Magic in 2008, however, the Los Angeles Lakers center last featured in 2009.
The eight-time All-Star headlines the field for the Slam Dunk contest, which will take place at the United Center in Chicago on February 15.
This is the first time the Slam Dunk event is being held in Chicago since 1998, when Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan famously outduelled the Atlanta Hawks' Dominique Wilkins.
Hamidou Diallo of the Oklahoma City Thunder won the contest last year.
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris will defend his Three-Point Contest title, while Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum headlines the field for the Skills Challenge.
Skills Challenge (first event)
Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
Patrick Beverley, Los Angeles Clippers
Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
Derrick Rose, Detroit Pistons
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Three-Point Contest (second event)
Davis Bertans, Washington Wizards
Devonte' Graham, Charlotte Hornets
Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets
Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Slam Dunk (third event)
Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee Bucks
Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic
Dwight Howard, Los Angeles Lakers
Derrick Jones Jr., Miami Heat