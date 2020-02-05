Former Slam Dunk champ Howard returns as NBA reveals All-Star fields

Former NBA All-Star Slam Dunk champion Dwight Howard will participate in the competition for the first time in 11 years as the league revealed the fields for the three challenges.

Howard was memorably crowned champion during his time with the Orlando Magic in 2008, however, the Los Angeles Lakers center last featured in 2009.

The eight-time All-Star headlines the field for the Slam Dunk contest, which will take place at the United Center in Chicago on February 15.

This is the first time the Slam Dunk event is being held in Chicago since 1998, when Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan famously outduelled the Atlanta Hawks' Dominique Wilkins.

Hamidou Diallo of the Oklahoma City Thunder won the contest last year.

Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris will defend his Three-Point Contest title, while Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum headlines the field for the Skills Challenge.

Skills Challenge (first event)

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Patrick Beverley, Los Angeles Clippers

Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Derrick Rose, Detroit Pistons

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Three-Point Contest (second event)

Davis Bertans, Washington Wizards

Devonte' Graham, Charlotte Hornets

Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets

Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Slam Dunk (third event)

Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee Bucks

Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic

Dwight Howard, Los Angeles Lakers

Derrick Jones Jr., Miami Heat