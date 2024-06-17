Former Sixers lottery pick Jahlil Okafor selected in G League draft

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Duke big man Jahlil Okafor with the No. 3 pick in the 2015 draft following a highly productive freshman season with the Blue Devils. When considering the uncertainty around Joel Embiid at the time due to his injuries, the Okafor selection made some sense.

Okafor had a solid rookie season as he averaged 17.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks while finishing fifth in Rookie of the Year voting. However, once Embiid got onto the floor in the 2016-17 season, that ended everything for Okafor as the Sixers then sent him to the Brooklyn Nets early in the 2017-18 season.

After some time with the Nets, the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Detroit Pistons, Okafor is working to get back into the league. He was selected by the Valley Suns in the G League expansion draft.

bringing some ballers to the valley 🏜️ We’ve taken the first steps to build our roster with the 2024-2025 G-League Expansion Draft. pic.twitter.com/b58gx9FKtl — Valley Suns (@GLeagueSuns) June 13, 2024

Overall, Okafor is still a solid player. He dealt with some unfortunate injuries, but when healthy and in the right setting, he can still give a team some offense off the bench at the very least.

