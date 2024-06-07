Former Sixers Jrue Holiday, Al Horford help Celtics beat Mavs in Game 1

The 2024 NBA Finals got underway on Thursday night as the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks clashed to begin a fight for the Larry O’Brien trophy. The Celtics have been the best team in the league the majority of the season while the Mavs have been on a fantastic run.

The Philadelphia 76ers were ousted in the first round after going through an injury-riddled season, but there are some former Sixers being represented in these finals.

The Celtics feature former Sixers All-Star Jrue Holiday who had 12 points, five assists, and eight rebounds in a 107-89 win over the Mavs in Game 1. Al Horford, who spent the 2019-20 season in Philadelphia, had 10 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks. The two made an impact in Boston’s blowout win.

Jrue Holiday posting up had PJ so confused and out of his comfort zone. Young guys dont know how to defend a guard posting up since it happens so rarely. Yet 90s guards would do this all the time, Mark Jackson would destroy these soft wings of today. pic.twitter.com/esjy182GeG — Jacob (@Jacobtheclipper) June 7, 2024

While Holiday and Horford made their contributions, the Celtics received a big game from Kristaps Porzingis who had 20 points, six rebounds, and three blocks for Boston. Jaylen Brown had 22 points and six rebounds.

The Mavs will look to tie the finals in Game 2 on Sunday before the series shifts to Dallas.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire