Former Sixers JJ Redick, Sam Cassell named candidates for Lakers’ job

While the NBA Playoffs are still going on, the other eliminated teams have to figure out what to do for the future.

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of those teams as they are looking for a new coach after dismissing Darvin Ham after two seasons at the helm. Whoever the new coach is will have to help LeBron James and Anthony Davis get over the hump and bring another title to LA.

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick, who spent two seasons with the Sixers, along with former assistant Sam Cassell is named as a candidate for the position with the Lakers per The Athletic:

As the Los Angeles Lakers begin contacting head coaching candidates and scheduling interviews this week, JJ Redick, James Borrego and Sam Cassell have emerged as the franchise’s initial leading targets, league sources told The Athletic.

Redick was a candidate for the job with the Charlotte Hornets as well before they hired Charles Lee to take over the job. It appears that Redick is looking to get back into the game as a coach after such a successful career as a player.

Cassell was a candidate for Philadelphia’s opening after the firing of Doc Rivers before the Sixes hired Nick Nurse. Cassell is now an assistant with the Boston Celtics.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire