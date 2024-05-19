Former Sixers guard TJ McConnell helps Pacers eliminate Knicks

While the Philadelphia 76ers have begun the offseason and have begun to look ahead to next season, the NBA Playoffs are still going on. It’s time to take a look around the playoffs and check in on any former Sixers.

TJ McConnell, who spent the first four seasons of his career in Philadelphia, had an impactful Game 7 performance on Sunday for the Indiana Pacers in a 130-109 win over the New York Knicks on the road.

He had 12 points, seven assists, and two rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench. He was a plus-21 in those minutes to help the Pacers advance to the Eastern Conference finals to take on the Boston Celtics.

McConnell and the Pacers will now look to get the job done against the Celtics and advance to the NBA Finals. Game 1 of that series will be on Tuesday from the TD Garden. He has been a very impactful player in this series.

