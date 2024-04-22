Former Sixers guard JJ Redick to interview for Hornets coaching job

The Charlotte Hornets are searching for a new coach following the decision by Steve Clifford to step down. Clifford returned to the Hornets for two seasons following a stint in Charlotte from the 2013-14 season through the 2017-18 season.

The Hornets will have plenty of names to look at for the position, but an interesting name popped up that fans of the Philadelphia 76ers know very well: JJ Redick.

Redick spent two seasons with the Sixers and averaged 17.6 points while shooting 40.7% from deep. He was a great complement to Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons as he was the perfect floor spacer for them.

Redick will now interview for the opening for the Hornets and attempt to bring his basketball knowledge to Buzz City.

The Charlotte Hornets are interviewing JJ Redick for their head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 15-year NBA veteran and former Duke star has shown an interest in making a coaching jump in recent years. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 22, 2024

At the moment, Redick is a basketball analyst for ESPN and is one of the sharpest basketball minds in the game. It will be interesting to see if he lands the job for the Hornets.

