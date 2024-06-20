Former Sixers guard JJ Redick agrees to deal to become coach of Lakers

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick is back in the league after a very successful playing career. Redick spent 15 seasons in the league morphing into one of the best 3-point shooters in the league and his basketball IQ was always off the charts.

Redick spent two seasons with the Sixers in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons and he was a terrific fit next to Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. He then signed with the New Orleans Pelicans and finished his career with the Dallas Mavericks in 2021.

After his playing career, Redick got into podcasting and also commentating games for ESPN. Now, he will take on coaching as he has agreed to a 4-year deal to coach the Los Angeles Lakers.

Pelinka became sold on Redick’s ability to connect with players and his basketball IQ and believes surrounding him with an elite coaching staff will help to shorten the learning curve into his first coaching job, sources said. https://t.co/xxqFXSrpJN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2024

Redick will now look to help LeBron James and Anthony Davis get over the hump and get back to the finals. The Lakers won the title in 2020 and reached the conference finals in 2023 before falling in Round 1 in 2024.

