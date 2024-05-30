Former Sixers guard JJ Redick the frontrunner for open Lakers job

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick had himself one helluva career. Redick shot 41.5% from deep across 15 seasons in the league and is one of the smartest players in NBA history.

He clearly understood how to play and succeed in the league as a player and will now look to pass that knowledge to the next generation of players.

Redick was in the running for the head coaching position for the Charlotte Hornets before they selected Celtics assistant Charles Lee for the job. Now, Redicks’ attention has turned to the opening with the Los Angeles Lakers and it appears that he is the frontrunner.

TNT’s Chris Haynes stated on “The Dan Patrick Show”:

I would be very surprised if their next head coach is anybody but JJ Redick. Everything that I’m hearing is JJ Redick. From what I know he’s doing background, calling some candidates, assistant coaching candidates who might be able to join his staff.

— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) May 29, 2024

Redick in two seasons with the Sixers averaged 17.6 points and shot 40.7% from deep. He was the perfect fit for the group besides Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and Philadelphia benefited greatly from the spacing on the offensive end.

