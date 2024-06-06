Former Sixers guard JJ Redick addresses open Lakers job reporting

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the process of searching for a new head coach and are weighing a lot of options. One name that has continued to pop up is former Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick.

Redick spent two seasons with the Sixers and is one of the best shooters in the history of the game. He was also able to show off his basketball acumen as his IQ and understanding of the game were always off the charts during his time as a player.

Now, Redick has podcasts to explain the game of basketball while also commentating games for ESPN. He will be commentating on the NBA Finals, which will begin on Thursday, between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics.

In recent weeks, The Athletic’s Shams Charania has reported that the Lakers are zeroing in on Redick and that he was the frontrunner for the job.

Redick joined “Gojo and Golic” and addressed the reporting by Shams and the Lakers job:

My focus is on the NBA Finals. I will say that. In terms of Shams, that will be addressed once the season is over. I’ll just say that.

JJ Redick just confirmed the obvious 😭 You’re looking at the next Lakers head coach pic.twitter.com/uSSvdE6mBC — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) June 5, 2024

Redick was in the running for the opening with the Charlotte Hornets before they decided to hire Charles Lee for their position. The new report is that the Lakers will focus on Dan Hurley but it remains to be seen as the search continues.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire