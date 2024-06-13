Former Sixers guard JJ Redick to formally interview for Lakers opening

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick is currently calling the NBA Finals for ESPN which could end on Friday with the Boston Celtics leading the Dallas Mavericks 3-0 in the series. The former sharpshooter has his eyes on a head coaching gig to pass on his knowledge.

With the Los Angeles Lakers still looking for a new coach following the firing of Darvin Ham and the rejection from Dan Hurley, the former Sixers guard will officially interview for the job.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski, Redick will pay a visit to the Lakers to interview for the position:

Redick, an ESPN NBA analyst who played 15 years in the league, had a 90-plus-minute visit with Lakers vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka last month at the Chicago draft combine. Now, a trip to Los Angeles will go far deeper into detail on the job and the meetings will include Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss, sources said.

Redick spent two seasons with the Sixers and was a deadly shooter to help space the floor for Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons to operate on the offensive end of the floor.

