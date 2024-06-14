Former Sixers guard Evan Turner calls out NBA for Luka Doncic fouling out

The Dallas Mavericks came up short in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday as their furious rally came up short. The Mavericks trailed the Boston Celtics by 21 before going on a 22-2 run to get back in the game, but then lost their superstar leader.

With 4:12 left in the game, Mavs star Luka Doncic picked up his sixth foul trying to draw a charge on Celtics star Jaylen Brown. Doncic begged the Mavs to challenge the call, they did, but the call was upheld which led to him being forced out of the game.

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Evan Turner took to Twitter and called out the NBA for allowing Doncic to foul out of the game in the finals.

Dear nba, It should be illegal to foul out Luka doncic while it's a close game and there are no other nba games on.

Y'all Buggin And how Luka even get 6 fouls if he don't try to guard?? — Evan Turner (@thekidet) June 13, 2024

The Sixers selected Turner No. 2 overall in the 2010 draft. He played 279 games for Philadelphia across four seasons with the Sixers.

Doncic and the Mavericks will look to keep their title hopes alive with a Game 4 win on Friday night at home.

