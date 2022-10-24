Lakers tied to guard Terry Rozier amid early turmoil

Yahoo Sports Videos

The Phillies won Game 5 against the Padres while the Astros finished a sweep of the Yankees to set up the 2022 World Series. Over in the NFL, Tom Brady looks washed as the Panthers overcame +500 odds to crush the Buccaneers 21-3, Carolina’s old running back Christian McCaffrey put up decent numbers in his 49ers debut against the Chiefs, and Aaron Rodgers and the Packers continue their downward trend with a loss to the Commanders.