Former Sixers forward Marcus Morris Sr. speaks on Donovan Mitchell’s future

As the offseason begins to get underway, there are going to be some big names that will be available for the Philadelphia 76ers. Whether that’s through trade or free agency, the Sixers will be involved in some way due to the cap space they possess.

One interesting name is Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell. The All-Star guard has yet to sign an extension with the Cavs and will be a free agent in 2025. There is a school of thought that Mitchell will be traded in this offseason as Cleveland will want to get something in return for him.

Former Sixers forward Marcus Morris Sr., who finished the season with the Cavs, hopped on FanDuel TV’s “Run it Back” and gave his thoughts on Mitchell’s future:

I think Don really liked it there. He could be himself, he was growing into a leader. I think Cleveland is a really good place for him. It’s a great market, great fans always showing out. I would be highly surprised if he left.

.@MookMorris2 on Donovan Mitchell's future in Cleveland. "I think Cleveland is a great place for [Donovan Mitchell]…I would be highly surprised if he left." pic.twitter.com/g4usEi44VE — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) May 24, 2024

If the Sixers can get Mitchell by giving Cleveland a bunch of draft picks and cap relief, then it would be a huge pickup for them. He would provide perimeter scoring next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey and he is a proven playoff performer. He averaged 29.6 points in the playoffs for Cleveland.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire