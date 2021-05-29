Former Sixers forward Jimmy Butler, Heat swept in Round 1 by Bucks

The Philadelphia 76ers were criticized plenty in the 2020 playoffs when they were swept out of Round 1 by the Boston Celtics while Jimmy Butler was leading the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals.

This was, of course, after Butler left the Sixers in free agency in the 2019 offseason. It was a perfect storm of failed expectations for Philadelphia and Butler exceeding all expectations in Miami as they were just two wins away from a title in 2020 and the move to let Butler go was heavily scrutinized.

Fast forward a year later and the Sixers are the No. 1 seed in the East led by Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and a strong supporting cast and they currently hold a 2-0 lead in their Round 1 series. Philadelphia has been playing good basketball all season long and they are considered one of the favorites in the East.

Butler and the Heat ran into a buzz saw in the form of Giannis Antetokounpo and the Milwaukee Bucks and they have been swept in Round 1 following a 120-103 loss in Game 4. The Heat, of course, beat the Bucks in five games in the bubble playoffs in the semifinals so Milwaukee exacted some revenge.

BUCKS AVENGE LAST YEAR'S SECOND ROUND EXIT 😤 Milwaukee sweeps Miami and ends the Heat's season. pic.twitter.com/tWNh4GXmrt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 29, 2021

Butler totaled 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in Game 4 as it was a tough series for him and the Heat as a whole shooting the ball. Another former Sixer, Andre Iguodala, had eight points off the bench.

The Sixers, meanwhile, will be looking to go up 3-0 when they take on the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Related