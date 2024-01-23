Former Sixers coach Doc Rivers a serious candidate for open Bucks job

The Milwaukee Bucks made a bit of a stunning move on Tuesday when they decided to dismiss coach Adrian Griffin after just 43 games at the helm. The Bucks have been shaky on the defensive end of the floor, but they were off to a 30-13 start, No. 2 in the Eastern Conference.

To replace Griffin, the Bucks will have hire assistant Joe Prunty in the interim. However, a former Philadelphia 76ers coach is a serious candidate for the position.

Doc Rivers, who was the head man of the Sixers for the previous three seasons compiling a 236-154 record, is a serious candidate to replace Griffin for the Bucks. Rivers has been commentating games for ESPN this season.

Doc Rivers has emerged as a serious candidate to become the Milwaukee Bucks new head coach, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/GveEWIozO3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 23, 2024

If Rivers were to be hired by Milwaukee, it would be a pretty solid move. Despite the playoff failures in Philadelphia, there’s no doubt that he’s an obvious Hall of Fame coach. He would be the head man to help Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo get the Bucks moving forward.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire