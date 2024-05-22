Former Sixers big man Al Horford helps Celtics beat Pacers in Game 1

While the Philadelphia 76ers are currently in the beginning phases of the offseason, there is still playoff basketball going on in the NBA. The Eastern Conference finals began on Tuesday night as the Indiana Pacers and the Boston Celtics tipped things off.

The Pacers–making their first conference finals appearance since 2014–went into TD Garden and gave the Celtics all they could handle, but Boston showed off its toughness and experience to earn a tough 133-126 overtime win over the Pacers in Game 1. Jayson Tatum had 36 points and 12 rebounds for Boston while Jaylen Brown had 26 and made the shot to force overtime.

Former Sixers big man Al Horford, who spent the 2019-20 season in Philadelphia, had 15 points, six rebounds, and three blocks as he made a big impact for the Cs in this one.

Pretty crazy the how consistently excellent (sans Philly) Al Horford has been over the last ~20 years dating back to elite college hoops. Good at every facet of the game. pic.twitter.com/8u2U7B8WgC — NBA University (@NBA_University) May 22, 2024

Horford had a tough season with the Sixers as he did not fit well next to Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Tobias Harris. However, he has been a consistent player throughout his career and is only missing a championship on his resume.

Game 2 between the Celtics and the Pacers is set for 8 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire